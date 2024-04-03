TIAA Trust National Association Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,403 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

