TIAA Trust National Association Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

