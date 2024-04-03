TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,634 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $92.09 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

