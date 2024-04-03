TIAA Trust National Association Sells 21,793 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,793 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,037,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 176,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.