TIAA Trust National Association Sells 5,078 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $192.18 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.