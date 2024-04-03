TIAA Trust National Association Sells 51,237 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,237 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 581.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 703.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after buying an additional 882,045 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $113,801,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.23.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.