TIAA Trust National Association Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 504,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

3M Trading Down 1.2 %

MMM opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $94.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

