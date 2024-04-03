TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading Up 8.8%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 466,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,939,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $547.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.82.
In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,282.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,282.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
