Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.06

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 7324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $550.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

