Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,764 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 223% compared to the average volume of 1,477 put options.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,822. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,278 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

