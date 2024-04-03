Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) were down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.53. Approximately 15,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 515,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 33.96% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after buying an additional 86,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Further Reading

