TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.25

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.25 and last traded at $133.91, with a volume of 21401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $4,161,834 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

