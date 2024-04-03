Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,135.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.43.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $957.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $960.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $882.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

