Trust Point Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,899,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

