Trust Point Inc. Invests $1.71 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,877. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.