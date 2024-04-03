Trust Point Inc. Invests $28.07 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,072,000. Quanta Services comprises approximately 2.3% of Trust Point Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trust Point Inc. owned 0.09% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.35. The company had a trading volume of 126,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,728. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $262.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.