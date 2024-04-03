Trust Point Inc. Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

