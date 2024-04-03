Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

IWM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.48. 13,124,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,712,477. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

