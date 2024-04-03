Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,325 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

WK stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.86. 102,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,215. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.03. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

