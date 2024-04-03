Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,325 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.
Workiva Price Performance
WK stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.86. 102,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,215. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.03. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Workiva
In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- What is a Dividend King?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.