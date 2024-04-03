Trust Point Inc. Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,671,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

