Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT Raised to $30.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trustmark

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. Trustmark has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $28.65.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.