U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 737 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 84,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 64,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

