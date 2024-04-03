U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,058,000 after buying an additional 536,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 336,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,627,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 251,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,107,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. 383,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,098. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

