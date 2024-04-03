U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $204,000 in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999 in the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. 1,317,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620,570. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

