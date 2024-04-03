U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $34,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PAVE traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,100 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

