U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ON by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ON by 109.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ON by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

ON Price Performance

ONON stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. 980,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,779. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.