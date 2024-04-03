U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.
U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of GROW opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
