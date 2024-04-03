U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.