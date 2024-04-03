U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Lithium were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,525,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 31,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,505. Atlas Lithium Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $228.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

