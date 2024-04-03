UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. UFP Industries accounts for 2.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UFPI

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.