UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 2,505 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.30% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
