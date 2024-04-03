UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,242 shares of company stock worth $1,423,646 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

