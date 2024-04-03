UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CB opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

