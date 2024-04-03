UMB Bank n.a. Has $34.67 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $34,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
