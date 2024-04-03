UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202,585 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of PFE opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

