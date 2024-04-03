UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.06 and a 200 day moving average of $211.09.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

