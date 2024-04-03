UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 261 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,524 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 250,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 71,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,147,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

