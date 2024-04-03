UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,627,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,866,000 after buying an additional 825,462 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,668,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,399,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after buying an additional 452,105 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,269,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after buying an additional 33,565 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,072,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,040,000 after buying an additional 69,065 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS USHY opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2268 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.