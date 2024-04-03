UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,627,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,866,000 after buying an additional 825,462 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,668,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,399,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after buying an additional 452,105 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,269,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after buying an additional 33,565 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,072,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,040,000 after buying an additional 69,065 shares during the period.
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BATS USHY opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.
About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
