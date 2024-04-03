UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $86.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

