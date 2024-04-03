UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 584,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,075,000 after buying an additional 91,987 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

