UMB Bank n.a. Sells 10,958 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

