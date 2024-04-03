UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,891 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 358,319 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,876,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,125.8% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 197,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

