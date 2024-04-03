UMB Bank n.a. Sells 336 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

