UMB Bank n.a. Sells 4,395 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.11% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -184.00%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

