UMB Bank n.a. Sells 9,335 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

