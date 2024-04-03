UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

UMH Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 455.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,054,000 after acquiring an additional 886,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 475,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 873.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 413,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 370,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

