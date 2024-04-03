UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
UMH Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 455.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.
UMH Properties Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
UMH Properties Company Profile
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
