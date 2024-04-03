Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $243.37. The stock had a trading volume of 491,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

