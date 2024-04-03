UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $458.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $422.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.