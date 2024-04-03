UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.24 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.62 billion and $3.24 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $6.06 or 0.00009137 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00150979 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,762,621 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,764,362.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.01253895 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,607,953.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.