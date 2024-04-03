UOL Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:UOLGY)

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
UOL Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.
UOL Group Company Profile
