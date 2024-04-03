Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -22.63% -40.72% -18.07% Ascend Wellness -9.30% -31.24% -5.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ascend Wellness 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upexi and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Upexi presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 142.72%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than Ascend Wellness.

Risk and Volatility

Upexi has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upexi and Ascend Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $80.68 million 0.13 -$16.93 million N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $518.59 million 0.53 -$48.21 million ($0.24) -5.54

Upexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Upexi on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands. It also owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries. The company sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

